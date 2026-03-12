Standard Chartered said it is maintaining normal service under work-from-home arrangements in the Middle East.

The bank said: "Our focus is the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues. With this in mind, we are maintaining normal service under work-from-home arrangements in the Middle East.

"Contrary to some media reporting, these arrangements were recently extended in Dubai," it said.

"While we continue to monitor developments closely, the UAE and our other Middle East markets remain an important part of our global network, through which we continue to support clients navigating a complex and fast-moving environment," it added.

