UAE - ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited (ICICI Prudential AMC), one of India’s largest asset management company, on Monday (March 9) inaugurated its branch in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), marking a significant step in its overseas expansion strategy.

This move reinforces its commitment to serving institutional and wealth investors across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Africa region, the company said.

The DIFC presence will serve as a strategic hub for ICICI Prudential AMC international business, enabling closer engagement with sovereign institutions, family offices, private banks, wealth platforms and distribution partners across the GCC and Africa region.

The office was inaugurated by Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, and Nimesh Shah, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, ICICI Prudential AMC.

Also present at the inauguration were, Naveen Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, ICICI Prudential AMC, Anand Varadarajan, Senior Executive Officer, ICICI Prudential AMC (DIFC Branch), Harsh Saraswat, Regional Head Distribution, branch staff, distribution partners and members of the media.

Amiri said: “ICICI Prudential AMC’s decision to establish its DIFC branch underscores the strength of Dubai as a global platform for asset and wealth managers seeking proximity to regional capital. By combining DIFC’s globally connected ecosystem and regulatory framework with ICICI Prudential AMC’s deep India focused investment expertise, their presence will support institutional and wealth clients across the GCC and Africa in accessing long term growth opportunities.

Shah said: “The Middle East has been an important investor base for India focused allocations, supported by deep economic and trade linkages between India and GCC regions. Increasingly, investors in the GCC are seeking diversification beyond developed markets and looking at emerging economies with strong growth visibility and regulatory stability. Through our presence here we aim to build a strong, long-term partnership with investors in the region.”

He further added: “India is among the few major economies demonstrating economic resilience amid global uncertainty. Rising formalisation, digital adoption, infrastructure investment and improving corporate balance sheets are creating a favourable environment for long-term investors, and we believe global investors are increasingly seeking diversified exposure to this opportunity. Our DIFC presence, will provide institutional-grade access to India’s equity, fixed income and multi-asset investment strategies.”

Shah thanked the regulatory authorities and noted: “We are grateful to the DIFC and Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for their cooperation and support. Their transparent and efficient regulatory framework has facilitated the smooth establishment of our operations in DIFC.”

Backed by a strong local team and close integration with its India-based teams, the DIFC office enables ICICI Prudential AMC to facilitate global investors with direct access to its India-focused expertise and a range of investment capabilities including Indian equities, fixed income strategies, multi-asset opportunities and alternative and portfolio management strategies.

Bringing India’s growth story to global investors

India is currently one of the fastest-growing major economies globally and has witnessed significant economic transformation over the past decade. Structural reforms, improved tax collections, digitisation of the economy, formalisation of businesses and strong domestic consumption are reshaping the investment landscape.

India’s capital markets have also deepened substantially, supported by increasing domestic participation, rising savings in financial assets and a strong regulatory framework. The growth of systematic investment plans (SIPs), expanding investor base and improved corporate governance standards have strengthened the resilience of Indian markets.

Over the long term, Indian equity markets have delivered strong wealth creation, supported by sustained earnings growth, improving balance sheets and increasing participation from domestic investors. The combination of favourable demographics, rising income levels and expanding consumption continues to support long-term growth visibility.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

