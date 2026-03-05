DUBAI - The Dubai Financial Audit Authority has organised roundtable sessions with the participation of representatives from entities subject to its oversight, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional dialogue and entrench a participatory approach aimed at supporting these entities and enabling them to address the practical challenges faced by their employees in the workplace.

The sessions aimed to provide an open and direct dialogue platform, allowing participants to highlight the challenges they encounter across various areas of work and to share real-world experiences from a practical perspective. This, in turn, contributes to building a deeper understanding of the nature of these challenges and their implications for institutional performance.

The roundtable discussions focused on key themes reflecting the diverse nature of the work and recurring challenges of audited entities. These comprised Challenges in Implementation of Corporate Governance Manual for Government Entities in Dubai; Investment Process Best Practices; Digital Transformation Drivers, Challenges and Controls; Risks Associated with the Construction Projects Claims and Project Procurement Process; Internal Controls over Revenue Collection; Human Resources: Addressing Recurring Issues; Reporting Mechanisms to Ensure Transparency and Accountability; Conducting Effective Fraud Investigations; Leasing Activities; and Supply Chain Disruptions, as well as Challenges in Implementation of Certain Rules and Legislations.

The sessions also provided an interactive space for participants to propose practical solutions and recommendations based on their field experience, helping transform dialogue into actionable outcomes that support improved practices and enhanced institutional efficiency.

In addition, the sessions contributed to strengthening coordination and integration among audited entities and promoting the consistent application of systems and legislation, thereby reinforcing governance and accountability and supporting institutional stability and sustainable outcomes.

Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director-General of the Dubai Financial Audit Authority, said, “Roundtable sessions form part of an institutional approach adopted by the Financial Audit Authority to strengthen effective partnerships with entities subject to its oversight and to entrench dialogue based on a shared understanding of practical challenges and ways to address them within the approved regulatory and legislative frameworks. We believe that developing the oversight system cannot be achieved in isolation from real-world practice; rather, it requires directly listening to on-the-ground experiences and translating them into practical, actionable solutions that enhance the quality of institutional performance.”

He added, “The most effective solutions stem from the active participation of employees themselves, as partners in development. This participation contributes to unifying oversight practices, raising levels of compliance and enhancing the efficiency of public resource management. Through these sessions, the Authority reaffirms its commitment to supporting entities subject to its oversight and enabling them to address challenges efficiently, while embedding the principles of governance, accountability and transparency, thereby achieving a sustainable institutional impact in line with the aspirations of the Government of Dubai.”

These sessions form part of the Dubai Financial Audit Authority’s vision to support audited entities, enable them to address challenges efficiently and foster a work environment based on transparency, collaboration and sustainable institutional impact.