London's marine ​insurance market ⁠has widened the ‌area in the Gulf ​it deems as high ​risk as the ​conflict in the Middle East escalates, ⁠according to an advisory issued on Tuesday.

Guidance from the ​Joint ‌War Committee (JWC), ⁠which ⁠comprises syndicate members from the Lloyd's ​Market ‌Association (LMA) and representatives ⁠from the London insurance company market, is watched closely and influences underwriters' considerations over insurance premiums.

The JWC added ‌waters around Bahrain, Djibouti, Kuwait, ⁠Oman, Qatar waters to ​high risk areas, the statement ​showed.

(Reporting ‌by Jonathan ⁠Saul; Editing ​by Susan Fenton)