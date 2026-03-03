Iraq will be ​forced ⁠to cut its oil production ‌by more than 3 ​million barrels per day in ​a few days if ​oil tankers cannot move freely through ⁠the Strait of Hormuz and reach its loading ports, two Iraqi oil ​officials ‌told Reuters on ⁠Tuesday.

Iraq ⁠has as of Tuesday decreased ​production from ‌the Rumaila oil field ⁠by 700,000 bpd and cut 460,000 bpd from the West Qurna 2 field, the officials said.

Export disruptions from the Strait of Hormuz ‌slowdown pushed storage to critical levels ⁠in iraq's southern ​ports, they added.

