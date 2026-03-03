PHOTO
Iraq will be forced to cut its oil production by more than 3 million barrels per day in a few days if oil tankers cannot move freely through the Strait of Hormuz and reach its loading ports, two Iraqi oil officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
Iraq has as of Tuesday decreased production from the Rumaila oil field by 700,000 bpd and cut 460,000 bpd from the West Qurna 2 field, the officials said.
Export disruptions from the Strait of Hormuz slowdown pushed storage to critical levels in iraq's southern ports, they added.
