Norway's Norsk Hydro said on Tuesday that QatarEnergy has issued a statement that the company is stopping the production of some downstream products in Qatar, including urea, polymers, methanol and aluminium.
QatarEnergy supplies gas to Qatalum, a 50/50 joint venture between Norsk Hydro and Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company (QAMCO), which has a primary aluminium capacity of 648,000 tonnes and casthouse capacity of 687,000 tonnes, Hydro said.
"The specific implications for aluminium production at Qatalum are currently unclear and Hydro is seeking to obtain more information," the Norwegian group said in a statement.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)