Norway's Norsk ‌Hydro said on Tuesday that QatarEnergy ​has issued a statement that ​the company is ​stopping the production of some downstream products in ⁠Qatar, including urea, polymers, methanol and aluminium.

QatarEnergy supplies gas to ​Qatalum, ‌a 50/50 ⁠joint ⁠venture between Norsk Hydro and Qatar Aluminum ​Manufacturing ‌Company (QAMCO), which has ⁠a primary aluminium capacity of 648,000 tonnes and casthouse capacity of 687,000 tonnes, Hydro said.

"The specific implications for aluminium production at Qatalum ‌are currently unclear and Hydro ⁠is seeking to ​obtain more information," the Norwegian group said in ​a ‌statement.

(Reporting by Terje ⁠Solsvik, editing ​by Stine Jacobsen)