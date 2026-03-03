First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) reported a net profit of EGP 16.7 billion for 2025, reflecting resilient performance across its core business operations, as per an emailed release.

The bank said net profit grew by 5% year on year after neutralizing the impact of foreign exchange movements, highlighting the successful execution of its strategy to generate sustainable value from its core activities.

According to the financial results, FABMISR’s total assets increased by 17% to EGP 484 billion, while net loans and advances rose 30% to EGP 184 billion.

Customer deposits also recorded strong growth, rising 29% to EGP 334 billion, reflecting continued confidence in the bank’s offering and its ability to attract and retain deposits in a competitive banking environment.

The bank reported net fee and commission income of EGP 3 billion, marking a 21% increase compared to the previous year.

The rise was driven by FABMISR’s focus on diversifying revenue streams and expanding value-added banking services.

FABMISR said it continues to support the Egyptian economy by financing strategic sectors and building long-term partnerships with corporate, small and medium enterprise, and retail clients.

