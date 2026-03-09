Arab Finance: Raya Holding for Financial Investments achieved consolidated profits after minority interest valued at EGP 2.588 billion in 2025, an annual leap of 53.29% from EGP 1.688 billion, the financial results showed.

Operating revenues hiked to EGP 63.829 billion at the end of December 2025 from EGP 45.119 billion.

As for the standalone business, the company suffered net losses worth EGP 159.862 million in 2025, compared to EGP 566.902 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated revenues climbed to EGP 1.395 billion from EGP 447.482 million.

Raya Holding is a Cairo-based auspicious investment conglomerate managing a diversified investment portfolio.

The company operates in the fields of information technology, data center outsourcing, contact center, smart buildings, consumer electronics, food and beverage, land transport, e-payment solutions, and non-banking financial services.