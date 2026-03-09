Arab Finance: Ferchem Masr for Fertilizers and Chemicals (FERC) logged net profits after tax of EGP 2.184 billion in 2025, up 4,238% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 51.545 million, as per the financial results.

The EGX-listed firm posted revenues amounting to EGP 10.034 billion last year, versus EGP 691.440 million in 2024.

Established in 2001, Ferchem Masr is a joint stock company specializing in the manufacturing of agricultural fertilizers, including urea, superphosphate, and other related products. It also exports to countries from Latin America, Africa, and Europe.