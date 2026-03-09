Doha, Qatar: Active trading and strong investor participation marked the last week at the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) as the market remained open and operating normally.

In a post on its X platform QSE revealed that the market remained open and operating normally, providing investors continuous access to trade and manage their portfolios.

Nearly 56,038 trades were executed on March 2 (Monday) which is the highest single-day trade count in 2026. It witnessed around 885.8 million shares that is the highest weekly trading volume in this year despite only four trading sessions during the week.

Last week the QSE index closed down 3.22 percent to settle at 10,699 points. The insurance sector saw the largest gains, rising 1.1 percent. It witnessed decrease in the first trading session following the banks holiday but the market quickly recovered and began to rise again, reflecting investor confidence in the strength of the Qatari economy.

QSE closed higher on Wednesday and Thursday despite ongoing regional tensions which shows significant resilience. This performance reflects the market’s ability to absorb geopolitical shocks and focus on the country’s strong economic fundamentals.

Qatar Stock Exchange closed marginally lower at the of end yesterday’s trading session. The benchmark index fell by 11.71 points, or 0.11 percent, to finish at 10,687.57 points.

During the session, a total of 185.9 million shares were traded, with a value of about QR456.3 million, across 27,048 transactions in all sectors. The shares in 28 companies recorded gains, while 28 declined by the close of trading.

The market capitalisation of listed companies stood at approximately QR635.376bn at the end of the session, compared with about QR636.622bn in the previous trading session.

Meanwhile at the beginning of trading yesterday the index rose 0.32 percent adding 34.65 points to reach 10,733 points, supported by five key sectors.

In an earlier post on X, QSE highlighted that it remains fully operational, providing investors with continuous access to a well-regulated and orderly market environment. It recognises the importance of maintaining continuous market access during period of regional and global development.

Open markets support stability and reinforce confidence by allowing investors to respond to developments within a structured and transparent environment. QSE operates within a robust regulatory and risk management framework to ensure orderly market functioning under varying conditions.

The stock exchanges are designed to remain operational during volatility to ensure transparency, real-time price discovery, and uninterrupted access for investors to manage their portfolios under established regulatory oversight.

