Arab Finance: Orascom Development Egypt (ORHD) posted a 78.53% climb in its consolidated net profits after minority interest, recording EGP 5.549 billion during 2025, compared to EGP 3.108 billion in 2024, according to the company’s financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on March 5th.

Revenues reached EGP 24.945 billion last year, up from EGP 21.794 billion a year earlier.

In terms of the standalone business, the firm’s net profits after tax amounted to EGP 4.419 billion, compared to EGP 1.334 billion.

ODE, the largest subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding (ODH), is a developer of resort towns, residential units, hotels, and recreational facilities such as golf courses, town centers, and marinas, in addition to supporting infrastructures, such as hospitals, schools, and utilities.