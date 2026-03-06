Arab Finance: United Company for Housing and Development (UNIT) witnessed a 69.1% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company in 2025, the financial results showed.

The company registered net profits of EGP 220.291 million in 2025, versus EGP 130.276 million in 2024.

Sales dropped to EGP 366.367 million last year from EGP 379.351 million a year ago.

Regarding the standalone business, the EGX-listed firm logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 192.984 million at the end of 2025, an annual leap from EGP 118.092 million.

Non-consolidated sales retreated to EGP 351.270 million from EGP 332.552 million.

United Housing and Development is an Egyptian joint-stock company that was founded in 1907. It is one of the oldest and largest real estate companies in Egypt, which contributed to the development of a large number of areas, particularly in Alexandria. The company has also played a strategic role in solving social and economic problems by providing housing units at affordable and not-for-profit prices.