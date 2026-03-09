Arab Finance: Misr National Steel (Ataqa) reported a 94.68% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profits in 2025, according to the company’s financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on March 8th.

The company recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 30.748 million in 2025, compared to a profit of EGP 577.746 million in 2024.

On the other hand, sales rose to EGP 6.331 billion from EGP 5.430 billion.

ATAQA is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture of reinforced steel bars according to Egyptian and international standards in different sizes and thicknesses.