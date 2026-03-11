Arab Finance: Speed Medical Company (SPMD) reported a 130.47% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net losses after tax during the first nine months of 2025, incurring EGP 59.839 million, compared to EGP 25.963 million, the company stated on March 10th.

Revenues declined 17.07% to EGP 34.212 million during the January-September 2025 period from EGP 41.253 million in the same period a year earlier.

Standalone financials showed net losses after tax increasing by 83.03%, hitting EGP 96.193 million from EGP 52.557 million.

Established in December 2015 and listed on the EGX in March 2019, Speed Medical is a Cairo-based company that operates in the healthcare sector.