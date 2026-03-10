Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) reported a 25.29% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in net profit after tax during 2025, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on March 10th.

The company’s net dropped to EGP 11.296 billion in the 12-month period ended December 31st from EGP 15.119 billion in the year-ago period.

However, sales climbed to EGP 26.884 billion in 2025 from EGP 19.650 billion in 2024.

MOPCO is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the production, marketing, wholesaling, and distribution of fertilizers and petrochemical products. The company's various products include ammonia, urea, and nitrogen.

