Doha, Qatar: Following the completion of the legally required quorum, representing (76.81%), Barwa Real Estate Group held the meeting of the Company’s Ordinary General Assembly this evening.

H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Chairman of the Board, members of the Board of Directors, the Group CEO, the external auditor, representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Companies Control Department), and several of the Company’s shareholders along with their duly authorized representatives attended the meeting, which was conducted via visual communication technology.

The Board of Directors’ report on the company’s operations and financial situation for the fiscal year that concluded on December 31, 2025, as well as the company’s 2026 future plan, were approved by the shareholders during the Assembly’s proceedings.

Additionally, they endorsed the extension of the Sharia Supervisory Board’s engagement with “Bait Al Mashura” to continue offering Sharia audit services to the company for the fiscal year 2026 and approved the Sharia Supervisory Board’s report on the company’s operations and activities for the year 2025.

Along with approving the external auditor’s report on the financial statements for the fiscal year 2025, the Assembly also confirmed that the company complied with the Qatar Financial Markets Authority’s rules regarding corporate governance and internal controls governing financial reporting for the year that concluded on December 31, 2025. In addition, the Company’s general budget and the profit and loss account for the same financial year were also approved.

Furthermore, the Ordinary General Assembly approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to distribute cash dividends to shareholders at a rate of 18% of the nominal value of the share, equivalent to QR0.18 per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2025. The Assembly additionally discharged the Board members from liability, approved their remuneration, and endorsed the Company’s corporate governance report.

H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Barwa Real Estate Group, presented the Board of Directors’ report during the meeting, which included a comprehensive overview of the Company’s activities, performance, and consolidated financial statements for 2025, in addition to its forward-looking plans for 2026.

“It gives me great pleasure to present to you the key highlights of the Group’s performance and the principal achievements realized during the financial year 2025, which represented a significant milestone in our journey, coinciding with the twentieth anniversary of the establishment of Barwa Real Estate,” he said.

“Throughout 2025, we continued to implement our strategic vision aimed at reinforcing sustainable growth and further consolidating Barwa’s position as one of the largest real estate developers in the State of Qatar, in alignment with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030,” he continued.

His Excellency went on to say that the Group’s financial performance showed earnings per share of QR0.3188 and net profits attributable to the parent company’s shareholders of QR1.243bn.

The Group’s strong financial position and stable capital base were demonstrated by its total assets of QR37.5bn and total equity of QR22.9bn.

He added that average occupancy rates exceeding 90 percent in a number of the Group’s residential developments contributed to an increase in operating revenues from leasing activities to QR1.482bn.

As part of optimising its financial structure, Al Attiyah highlighted that the Group reduced financing costs by 20 percent year-on-year, thereby strengthening its ability to deliver enhanced returns to shareholders.

With respect to the Group’s development projects, His Excellency stated that that the second phase of the “Barwa Hills” project in Lusail City was launched in 2025.

At the third Qatar Real Estate Forum, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (“Aqarat”) awarded the project the title of “Best Real Estate Investment of the Year 2025.”

He added that the “Barwa Royal” project was introduced in Lusail City’s luxury residential segment, with the objective of offering units for sale.

His Excellency further stated that the showrooms and associated facilities were delivered to tenants, and the third phase of Madinat Mawater construction was also finished. In addition, a MoU was executed for the operation of the “Madinatuna School” project, reflecting the Group’s strategic orientation toward diversification and investment within the educational real estate sector.

Al Attiyah explained that the Group’s strategy for 2026 will focus on three principal pillars, namely; increasing revenues and maximizing investment returns; rationalising expenditures and improving financial efficiency; and strengthening the corporate brand while further developing the institutional framework.

The strategy also contemplates the examination of new expansion opportunities, particularly within the educational real estate sector and projects implemented under public–private partnership frameworks, as well as initiatives related to the Group’s available land portfolio, in addition to off-plan sales projects in Lusail City.

Thereafter, the Company’s Ordinary General Assembly elected the members of the Board of Directors for the 2026–2028 term, as follows: H E Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah (representing Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company), H E Sheikh Hamad bin Talal Al Thani (representing Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company), H E Ali Mohammed Al Ali (representing Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company), H E Nasser Sultan N Al-Hmaidi, Dr. Abdulrahman Mohammed M A Al-Khayarin, Issa Mohd AlMohannadi, Abdulrahman Abdulla Al-Ansari.

Following the announcement of the election results, the newly constituted Board of Directors convened its first meeting, during which H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Barwa Real Estate Group, and H E Nasser Sultan N Al-Hmaidi was elected as Vice Chairman of the Board.

