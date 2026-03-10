Saudi Arabia - Historic Jeddah continues to flourish during Ramadan as one of Saudi Arabia's premier cultural and heritage destinations, having welcomed over 2 million visitors in the first half of Ramadan 2026.

The surge reflects the district’s vibrant cultural and social life, as well as the growing appeal of its Ramadan events that blend the authenticity of the place with the spirit of the season, reported Saudi Press Agency.

Its remarkable turnout highlights the activity within the UNESCO-listed site, also known as Al-Balad, where its alleys and historic squares have transformed into lively spaces attracting both residents and guests.

Visitors enjoy Ramadan experiences that combine heritage, social traditions, and a variety of cultural activities.

Cultural venues, traditional markets, and historic neighbourhoods have seen a continuous flow of visitors exploring longstanding architectural landmarks and strolling through traditional marketplaces such as Souq Al Alawi, Bab Makkah Souq, and Al-Balad markets.

There, commerce intertwines with handicraft displays and folk storytelling, creating a cultural experience that reflects the place’s unique character and rich historical memory.

Ramadan programmes have further boosted this engagement, featuring diverse cultural and heritage events.

Notably, the Riwaq Al-Kutub book event brought together more than 30 local, Gulf, and Arab publishers, providing a vibrant cultural space for book lovers at the heart of the Hijazi heritage.

The events are complemented by traditional Ramadan atmospheres, including streets decorated with lights, communal iftar and suhoor setups in historic squares, craft exhibitions, heritage workshops, and interactive programmes tailored for children and families.

Organisers have enhanced the visitor experience by developing specialized routes, providing logistical and organizational support that facilitate movement within the area, and deploying well-trained guides offering historical and cultural insights, introducing visitors to the distinctive Hijazi architecture and local heritage.

The cultural activity forms part of the Ministry of Culture's ongoing efforts to revive Historic Jeddah, strengthen its status as a world heritage site, support cultural tourism, and integrate it into Saudi Arabia’s broader cultural landscape.

These initiatives align with the Vision 2030 goals to develop historic destinations into vibrant cultural platforms.

Ramadan nights in Historic Jeddah vividly bring the past and present together, transforming heritage homes and ancient alleys into cultural and social spaces that revive the Hijazi memory, offering visitors a unique Ramadan experience that blends spiritual reflection with the richness of this historic site.

