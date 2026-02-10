RIYADH - The Ministry of Commerce has issued a total of 1,987 licenses for discounts and promotional offers to commercial establishments and online stores across Saudi Arabia for the Ramadan sales season, which began on Feb. 1 (Shaaban 13) and will continue until after Eid Al-Fitr.

The licensed sales pertain to Ramadan-related goods and Eid necessities, covering more than five million products across various categories, including food and consumer goods, electrical and electronic appliances, perfumes and cosmetics, clothing and fashion, and other items. These efforts are part of the ministry’s ongoing initiatives to enhance the availability of goods in markets and provide suitable options for consumers during Ramadan, thereby helping to meet their needs.

Online stores urged for early ordering of Eid supplies

Meanwhile, online shoppers were urged to place orders early to secure a better and smoother shipping experience as the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr approach amid the significant surge in orders and shipping services in the parcel delivery sector.

The Ministry of Commerce and the Transport General Authority, alongside the E-Commerce Council, stressed that advance planning and early ordering help enhance the smooth flow of shipping and delivery operations, provide beneficiaries with more flexible shipping options, and reduce the likelihood of shipment delays during peak periods, thereby raising overall customer satisfaction.

