Egyptian retail chains will launch dedicated “Ahlan Ramadan” sections across all branches next week, following a government agreement with food producers to freeze or lower commodity prices, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk said on Tuesday.

The move, aimed at ensuring market stability ahead of the holy month, follows an extensive meeting between Farouk and the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, the Chamber of Food Industries, and major producers. During the talks, private sector representatives committed to maintaining or reducing current price levels to support consumer purchasing power during the high-consumption season.

Farouk confirmed that the primary “Ahlan Ramadan” exhibitions in Cairo and Giza are also scheduled to open next week. He directed an immediate increase in the supply of basic commodities and Ramadan-specific goods, known as “Yamish,” across all markets. The minister emphasised that the state is prioritising the provision of strategic commodities and is closely monitoring national reserves to ensure safe stock levels are maintained through cooperation with the private sector.

The initiative includes the expansion of permanent stalls within commercial chains that will offer the same discounts found in the main exhibitions. Farouk emphasised the importance of coordination with provincial governors to ensure that these outlets are established promptly and operate efficiently. He also called for strict adherence to safety standards, including civil defence and fire protection requirements, to ensure a secure shopping environment for the expected high volume of citizens.

The meeting was attended by a wide range of officials and industry leaders, including Deputy Minister Walid Abul Magd, Federation of Chambers of Commerce Vice Presidents Hany Mahmoud and Amr Abu El-Oyoun, and Ashraf El-Gezairy, Chairman of the Chamber of Food Industries. Other participants included Alaa Ezz, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce, and provincial chamber heads Mohamed El-Fayoumi, Akram El-Shafei, and Karam Kurdi. Representing the ministry were Assistant Minister for Oversight Hossam El-Garahi, spokesperson Ahmed Kamal, and Managing Director Mohamed El-Mahrouqi.

Farouk concluded by stating that the ministry is implementing a comprehensive plan to regulate markets and replenish stocks immediately to prevent any shortages. The continued operation of the “Ahlan Ramadan” exhibitions will be determined by demand levels in each province as part of the government’s broader strategy to manage food.

