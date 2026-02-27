DOHA: Qatar’s e-commerce sector is poised for sustained expansion, with market size projected to grow to $4.96 bn (QR18.06bn) in 2026, up from $4.54bn (QR16.53bn) in 2025, according to Mordor Intelligence’s latest data.

According to industry estimates, growth is expected to accelerate further to $7.75bn (QR28.22bn) by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.34 percent between 2026 and 2031.

Analysts say a combination of luxury-oriented consumer behaviour, advanced digital infrastructure, and national economic diversification policies is underpinning the steady rise in transaction values, even as some regional markets experience slower growth.

Hassan Omar, a Doha-based digital economy analyst, stressed that Qatar’s consumer base plays a distinctive role in shaping online retail performance.

“Qatar has one of the highest per capita income levels globally, and that translates into strong demand for premium and curated products online, while luxury consumption is not confined to physical retail anymore,” he told The Peninsula.

Experts note that domestic and cross-border platforms are responding by targeting affluent consumers with exclusive collections, premium delivery options, and personalised shopping experiences.

Meanwhile, quick-commerce startups are capitalising on Doha’s compact geography to offer ultra-fast grocery and essentials delivery, often within 15 minutes.

Omar said, “Doha’s urban density gives quick-commerce operators a structural advantage. The ability to fulfil orders rapidly strengthens customer loyalty and increases basket frequency, which contributes directly to overall market growth.” On the other hand, fintech innovation is also supporting the sector’s expansion. The report states that the licensing of Sharia-compliant buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) solutions has introduced new liquidity into the market, reducing cart abandonment rates and enabling consumers to manage higher-value purchases more flexibly.

“Historically, checkout friction limited online transaction sizes,” Omar said. “Regulated BNPL products that align with local financial principles have helped unlock deferred spending without compromising compliance.”

Beyond consumer retail, B2B e-commerce is emerging as a second, less cyclical growth engine. Procurement digitalisation linked to stadium maintenance, infrastructure projects and smart-city pilots has shifted purchasing processes from traditional offline methods to integrated online platforms.

Omar further added, “Corporate and government procurement is increasingly digital. This transition creates steady transaction volumes that are less sensitive to consumer sentiment and seasonal fluctuations.” Industry observers also mention that seamless 5G connectivity and high smartphone penetration continue to strengthen the digital ecosystem.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

