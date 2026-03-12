AMMAN — Jordan’s consumer prices rose by 1.17 per cent in February 2026 compared with the same month in 2025, while recording a slight monthly increase of 0.22 per cent from January.

According to a report issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS), the figures indicated that inflation is nearing a stable trend, with monthly increases remaining limited and below one percentage point, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On a cumulative basis, the consumer price index (CPI) for the first two months of 2026 rose by 1.11 per cent compared with the same period in 2025.

Price increases during January and February 2026 were also lower than the monthly levels recorded throughout 2025, the report noted.

The rise in the CPI in February was mainly driven by increases in several commodity groups, including personal belongings (40 per cent), oils and fats (13.95 per cent), tea, coffee and cocoa (11.95 per cent), fruits and nuts (5.19 per cent), and tobacco and cigarettes (3.99 per cent).

Meanwhile, prices declined in other categories, including meat and poultry (7.43 per cent), household appliances (3.24 per cent), fuel and lighting (2.07 per cent), and transport (1.48 per cent).

Comparing the cumulative CPI for the first two months of 2026 with the same period of 2025, the largest increases were recorded in personal belongings (39.47 per cent), oils and fats (13.70 per cent), tea, coffee and cocoa (11.99 per cent), fruits and nuts (4.71 per cent), and tobacco and cigarettes (3.99 per cent).

In contrast, vegetables, dried and canned legumes and fuel and lighting recorded declines of 2.09 per cent and 1.48 per cent, respectively.

The CPI is calculated based on a consumer basket of 850 goods, including 325 food items and 525 non-food items, the report added.

