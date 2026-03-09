AMMAN — The value of Certificates of Origin (CO) issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) for exports to Arab and foreign countries rose by 20.6 per cent during the first two months of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.

According to statistical data monitored on Saturday by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the value of certificates of origin issued by the chamber during January- February period reached around JD273 million, compared with JD226 million during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the number of certificates issued during the period stood at 4,480, compared with 4,528 certificates during the same period in 2025, marking a "slight" decline of 1.1 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The data showed that Iraq topped the list of importing countries in terms of the value of CO issued by the ACC, with exports worth JD103 million and 437 certificates. Switzerland came second with JD62 million and 13 certificates.

Syria ranked third with exports valued at around JD15 million and 988 certificates, followed by Egypt with JD13 million and 128 certificates and the United Arab Emirates with JD12.9 million and 420 certificates.

In terms of product types, the value of exports during the same period included; JD105 million in foreign products (goods of foreign origin), JD36 million in industrial products, JD35 million in Arab products (goods of Arab origin), and JD20 million in agricultural products, while the remained consisted of other products.

A Certificate of Origin (CO) is a document used in international trade to certify that goods in a particular shipment were produced, manufactured or processed in a specific country.

It is used by customs authorities to determine tariff eligibility and verify the country of origin of goods.

The ACC issues certificates of origin for Jordanian agricultural and animal products, raw natural resources, and foreign goods re-exported abroad, and foreign goods purchased from the local market under specific conditions, Petra reported.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

