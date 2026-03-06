AMMAN — Air traffic at Jordanian airports remained stable on Wednesday despite ongoing regional tensions and the closure of airspace in several neighbouring countries, said the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

CARC Chairman Deifallah Farajat said that operations across the Kingdom’s airports continued with a high degree of accuracy and regularity under the current circumstances, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday.

Farajat noted that Queen Alia International Airport maintained scheduled flight operations, recording the arrival of 67 inbound flights from various international destinations and the departure of 58 flights.

He added that the Royal Jordanian Airline accounted for the largest share of operations during this period in its capacity as the national carrier.

Farajat said that the airline played a key role in maintaining Jordan air connectivity with global destinations, particularly as several foreign airlines temporarily suspended flights due to regional developments and airspace closures in neighbouring countries.

He added that the commission continues to closely monitor regional developments while coordinating with all relevant partners to ensure the safety and security of Jordanian airspace.

The chairman noted that technical and operational teams remain fully prepared to respond to any developments in support of travellers and the continuity of civil aviation operations.

