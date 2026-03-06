AMMAN — The Kingdom foreign reserves increased to $28.2 billion by the end of February 2026, up from $25.5 billion at the end of 2025, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) said on Thursday.

The CBJ said the increase of $2.7 billion since the end of 2025 and $8.2 billion compared with the end of 2024 reflects the effectiveness of monetary policy and the efficient management of foreign currency assets, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

The increase was driven by continued foreign currency inflows, particularly national exports, tourism revenues, remittances from Jordanians working abroad and foreign investment, alongside broadly positive macroeconomic indicators.

The bank noted that the current reserve level provides a strong safety margin, covering imports of goods and services for around 10 months, exceeding internationally recognised benchmarks for reserve adequacy.

According to the CBJ, the robust reserve position reinforces confidence in the Jordanian dinar and supports monetary and financial stability, while enhancing the economy ability to withstand external shocks.

The bank reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining monetary stability, strengthening the resilience of the financial sector and supporting overall economic stability to foster sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

