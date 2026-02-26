AMMAN — President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry (JCI) Fathi Jaghbir announced "large and unprecedented" global participation in the Jordan International Detergents Exhibition and Conference (DETEX 2026).

In a statement on Wednesday, Jaghbir said DETEX 2026, organised by the chamber on May 11, will host 75 exhibitors representing nearly 200 companies specialising in raw materials, machinery and detergent and cosmetics manufacturing technologies from 30 countries.

The conference is expected to attract 1,000 participants from 41 countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jaghbir said the event is part of the chamber’s efforts to support and develop the chemical and cosmetics industries, one of Jordan’s "leading" industrial sectors.

He noted total exports of the Kingdom's chemical industries sector reached JD1.478 billion last year, underscoring its role in supporting the national economy and generating employment.

Jaghbir added that the sector holds untapped export opportunities estimated at around JD1.8 billion, expressing hope that DETEX 2026 will help position Jordan as a "regional hub" for the detergents industry and serve as a platform for competition among "leading" cleaning product manufacturers.

Head of the Conference Organising Committee, Mohammed Shaer, said the event will launch several specialised competitions, mainly the Fragrance Innovation Award, with more than 50 participants from major international companies.

He said the Innovation Award will feature 12 global firms, while the Jordanian Applied Research Award will see participation of 45 researchers and students from various Jordanian universities, Petra reported.

