AMMAN — Under Royal patronage, the Jordan–European Investment Conference will be held on April 21 at the Dead Sea, bringing together investors, policymakers and business leaders from Jordan, Europe and the wider region.

The conference will be attended by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and aims to strengthen economic partnerships, expand investment cooperation between Jordan and the European Union, and reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a strategic investment hub in the region.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Ministry of Investment said that the event will convene top economic and executive leaders alongside hundreds of investors and representatives from public and private sector institutions. Discussions will focus on strategic investment sectors in Jordan and the region, as well as major opportunities and development projects.

The conference will feature specialised panel discussions and bilateral meetings between investors and companies to facilitate partnerships in priority sectors, including energy, water, infrastructure, technology and telecommunications, and high-value industries.

The event is part of the broader strategic partnership between Jordan and the European Union and reflects joint efforts to promote investment and stimulate sustainable economic growth.

The Ministry of Investment invited interested companies and institutions to obtain further information through the official conference website, “Jordan–EU Investment Conference 2026 – Invest JO.”

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

