AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Investment Council to review progress on the implementation of programmes aimed at enhancing the investment environment, in line with the objectives of the Economic Modernisation Vision.

During the meeting, Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh briefed attendees on the main measures taken to encourage both local and foreign investment, strengthen public-private partnerships, and bolster the competitiveness of the national economy.

He also highlighted sustained efforts to enhance Jordan’s standing in global indices assessing the business and investment environment.

The Council also discussed progress in improving the investor experience and updating legislation regulating the investment environment, including a proposed amendment to the Investment Environment Regulation.

The reforms aim to simplify procedures, accelerate transaction processing, and strengthen the incentives framework in line with international best practices.

The discussions also focused on the importance of accelerating digital transformation in investment services and the need to continue updating the investment opportunities map, to enhance communication, facilitate access to data, and strengthen overall investment readiness.

The meeting also addressed preparations for the Jordanian-European Investment Conference scheduled for next April, which is seen as a strategic platform to strengthen partnership with the European Union and attract high-quality investment.

