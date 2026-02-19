AMMAN — The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) has launched a new update for its mobile application, "Boursa", reflecting its ongoing commitment to developing advanced digital tools that meet investor expectations and enhance accessibility to market data.

The update aims to facilitate precise monitoring of market movements and provide comprehensive access to reports and disclosures from listed companies, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

The latest version introduces a suite of features designed to elevate the user experience.

The homepage has been enhanced to display statistics for the three main indices; the General Price Index (ASEGI), the ASE20 Index, and the ASE Total Return Index (ASETR). These statistics include daily point changes, year-to-date percentage changes, and the 52-week highs and lows, providing a quick analytical overview of market trends.

App users can now access historical corporate actions for each individual company.

Furthermore, the update allows for the customisation of data displayed on company profile pages according to user preferences, alongside adjustable data-loading speeds for a more flexible and seamless interactive experience.

The update also features a "Heatmap", offering a smart visual representation of security performance based on relative weight and colour variance.

This tool enables users to monitor market and sector movements at a glance.

Additionally, a "Compact View" option has been added to the "Watchlist" screen, allowing users to efficiently track a larger number of securities simultaneously.

The ASE has invited investors and stakeholders in the national capital market to update the "Boursa" app via the App Store and Google Play to benefit from an advanced digital experience that offers accurate real-time market tracking within a modern, data-rich interface, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

