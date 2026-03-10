AMMAN — The government on Monday launched a set of strategic initiatives for the agriculture and food security sector under the High-Value Industries programme, part of the second executive programme of the Economic Modernisation Vision (2026–2029).

The initiatives aim to support research, development and innovation, expand the use of modern agricultural technologies, enhance Jordan’s global competitiveness, and improve the efficiency of the national food security system, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The sector’s executive plan is based on a framework designed to achieve its strategic goals through the initiative “Promoting Modernisation and Innovation in Agriculture and Expanding the Use of Modern Technologies.”

Projects under the initiative will be implemented between 2026 and 2029 by the Ministry of Agriculture, in partnership with the National Centre for Agricultural Research.

The projects include expanding the use of water-saving technologies in agriculture and establishing a small ruminant artificial insemination centre, aimed at improving livestock productivity.

The programme also includes the establishment of an Agricultural Biological Pest Breeding Centre (2026–2029) and the launch of a Shared-Economy Company for Agricultural Labour and Services (2027–2029), both overseen by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The shared-economy project seeks to provide farmers with integrated services through collaborative partnerships, helping improve access to labour and agricultural services.

According to the plan, the sector’s strategic objectives focus on boosting public investment in agricultural research, food security, and innovation, while strengthening Jordan’s global competitiveness and improving its performance on international food security indicators, including the Global Food Security Index (GFSI) and the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI).

The initiatives also aim to expand wheat and barley reserves, increase self-sufficiency in key food commodities, and strengthen Jordan’s food security and economic resilience within the High-Value Industries framework.

