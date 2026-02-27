THE Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has expressed concern over high post-harvest losses threatening Nigeria’s export competitiveness.

Mrs Ngozi Ibe, NEPC Regional Coordinator, South-South Office, decried the trend on Thursday in Port Harcourt during a capacity-building programme on the Preservation, Storage and Processing of Agro-based Products.

The programme was themed: “Best Processing and Handling Practices of Agro Produce for Export Competitiveness.”

Quoting the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Ibe said that about 14 percent of food produced globally was lost after harvest.

“In Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, losses for perishable crops such as fruits and vegetables reach up to 50 per cent,” she said.

She added that grain losses averaged between 20 and 30 percent across the region.

Ibe explained that NEPC convened producers, processors, regulators and development partners to strengthen capacity within the agricultural sector.

She said agriculture remained one of Nigeria’s strongest economic pillars, providing food, creating jobs, driving rural development and contributing significantly to national revenue.

‘’Poor handling, inadequate preservation and substandard storage facilities contribute to high post-harvest losses.

“Limited knowledge of export requirements often leads to rejection in international markets.

“The effort invested in planting and harvesting is sometimes undone by what happens after harvest,” she said.

Ibe stated that the losses resulted in reduced export volumes, lost revenue and missed growth opportunities.

She noted that global trade standards are becoming increasingly stringent, with institutions such as the World Trade Organisation emphasising sanitary and phytosanitary measures in international trade.

“Export competitiveness is not only about producing more; it is about producing better and handling more effectively,” she said.

The NEPC regional coordinator stressed the need for proper preservation techniques to extend shelf life and underscored the importance of appropriate storage systems to prevent spoilage and contamination.

She urged participants to engage actively, share experiences and adopt practices that would reduce losses and improve export readiness.

In his remark, Dr Ofon Udofia, Executive Secretary of the Institute of Export Operations and Management Nigeria Limited, said about 30 percent of Nigeria’s agro exports are rejected abroad.

Udofia, who served as a resource person, said sesame seed records the highest rejection rate among exported produce.

He said that stakeholders had been informed why most agro products exported from the country were rejected and how proper preservation and record-keeping could prevent further losses.

“Participants were guided on acceptable pesticide levels and other compliance requirements, including how to test for moisture content in exported agro produce,” she stated.

“Proper testing and documentation will significantly reduce export rejections.

“We must address knowledge gaps before discussing financing; knowledge is the major gap in the sector,” he said

Udofia commended NEPC for strengthening the capacity of farmer and processors, saying that the initiative would reduce the volume of agro produce rejected in international markets.

He added that the move aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s one trillion-dollar economy vision and Renewed Hope Agenda.

Udofia noted that agro exports remained significant foreign exchange earning for the country.

‘’Products such as fish bladder sell for about 3,000 dollars per kilogramme, while palm kernel cake commands about 300 dollars per metric tonne on the international markets,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Dr Madu Inani, Zonal Coordinator, Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NESPRI), said that NESPRI and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had approved incubation centres for start-ups.

She stated that the centres were designed to support new agro produce exporters in meeting the regulatory standards.

She urged stakeholders to form co-operatives to raise funds and improve exports, stating that such collaboration would enhance access to finance and improve competitiveness in the global market.

