JAKARTA - Chicago ⁠soybean futures rebounded on Friday from a bout of profit-taking in the ‌previous session, hovering around its highest level in more than three months and appearing set to post a ​second monthly rise.

Wheat extended gains to a second session, while corn was unchanged. The most-active soybean contract ​on the ​Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.15% to $11.65-1/4 a bushel, as of 0453 GMT. The contract has gained 9.5% so far in February.

Wheat gained 0.39% to $5.76-3/4 ⁠a bushel, and corn was unchanged at $4.43-1/2 a bushel. Both grains have risen by 7.2% and 3.62%, respectively, so far this month. The Trump administration has settled on a plan that would require big oil refineries to make up for at least half ​of the biofuel blending ‌volumes obligations waived ⁠in recent years under ⁠the Small Refinery Exemption program, according to three sources familiar with the discussions. Brazil, which is ​reaping a record soy crop this year, may increase exports of ‌the oilseed to China in 2026 amid lower Argentine ⁠shipments and despite stronger competition from U.S. farmers, an analyst at Hedgepoint Global Markets said on Thursday.

Euronext wheat ticked up on Thursday, supported by import demand and an easing euro, traders said.

Saudi Arabia has issued a tender to purchase 655,000 metric tons of wheat, the Saudi state grains buying agency said on Thursday. India is likely to record one of its warmest Marches on record, with above-average temperatures forecast in key wheat and rapeseed-growing states, potentially cutting yields, two weather bureau sources said on Thursday.

Ukraine's ‌grain deliveries to its Black Sea ports for export have risen ⁠by 2% so far in February compared with January, ​but volumes remain below February 2025 levels, state railway Ukrzaliznytsia said on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed

private export sales of 178,000 tons of U.S. corn for shipment to Japan. Of ​that total, ‌154,000 tons are for delivery in the 2026/27 marketing year, and ⁠24,000 tons are for delivery in ​the 2027/28 marketing year.