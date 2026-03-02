BEIJING - Chicago wheat futures eased on Monday ​as improving ⁠U.S. weather conditions reduced concerns over crop stress, prompting ‌prices to retreat from a one-month high reached in the previous ​session.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) dropped ​0.51% to $5.88-1/4 ​a bushel as of 0418 GMT.

"Wheat dropped because there is rainfall coming to the U.S., lowering the ⁠chances of a poor start of the season," Rabobank analyst Vitor Pistoia said.

CBOT soybeans slipped 0.06% to $11.7 a bushel, pressured by Brazil's record harvest and uncertainty over Chinese demand after ​the ‌U.S. Supreme Court ⁠overturned several tariffs, ⁠prompting President Donald Trump to introduce new measures.

Soybeans had earlier tracked ​gains in soyoil, which rose alongside crude ‌oil prices amid the ongoing conflict ⁠in the Middle East as Iran and Israel stepped up attacks on each other.

In the U.S., soybean processors likely crushed 6.789 million short tons, or 226.3 million bushels, of soybeans in January, per analysts surveyed ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture report due later in the day.

Traders are monitoring logistical hurdles in top ‌soy producer Brazil, where truck drivers are facing unusually ⁠long delays to deliver soybeans at the ​Miritituba port, straining one of the world's key export hubs for the crop.

Corn slipped 0.17% to $4.47-3/4 a bushel, tracking declines ​in soybeans ‌and wheat despite firm export demand.