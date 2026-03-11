BEIJING - Chicago soybeans climbed for a second consecutive ​session on Wednesday, ⁠tracking a stronger crude oil market as the U.S. and ‌Israel continued their war on Iran, although ample global supplies capped gains.

The most-active ​soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.31% at $12.05-1/2 a ​bushel, as ​of 0148 GMT. Soyoil added 2% to 66.93 cents per pound.

Higher oil prices can support soybeans as soyoil is ⁠used to produce biodiesel, boosting demand for vegetable oils.

"Oilseeds continue to be supported by elevated energy prices," said Dennis Voznesenski, an analyst at Sydney's Commonwealth Bank.

"While some are optimistic of a quick end to ​the conflict and ‌restart of ⁠fuel and fertiliser ⁠shipments via the Strait of Hormuz, recent Iranian attempts to mine the ​Strait speak to the opposite." On Tuesday, the U.S. ‌military "eliminated" 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels near the Strait ⁠of Hormuz, according to the U.S. Central Command, as President Donald Trump warned that any mines laid in the Strait by Iran must be removed immediately. In Brazil, the top soybean producer, March exports are projected at 16.47 million tons, slightly higher than last week's 16.09 million tons, according to ANEC.

Corn edged 0.11% lower to $4.51-3/4 a bushel, marking the third straight session of losses. ‌Wheat rose 0.04% to $5.91-1/4 a bushel.

"Wheat prices continue to ⁠be driven by geopolitical tensions in addition ​to dry conditions in the U.S.," said Voznesenski.

A closely followed monthly crop supply-and-demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture had minimal impact ​on markets, as ‌the USDA's changes from the prior month ⁠were negligible.