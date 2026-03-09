Gold prices fell ‌on Monday, as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on the greenback-priced bullion, while higher energy costs fuelled inflation ​concerns and further dimmed the prospects for near-term reductions in interest rates.

Spot gold shed 1.4% to $5,097.70 per ​ounce as ​of 0750 GMT, after falling more than 2% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for April delivery lost 1% to $5,106.

The dollar rose to a more than ⁠three-month high, making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yields climbed to a one-month high, raising the cost of holding non-yielding gold.

"Gold is on the back foot today despite the market tumult, with triple-digit oil prices boosting the dollar ​on inflation fears and ‌scaled back rate-cutting ⁠expectations," said Tim Waterer, ⁠KCM Trade chief market analyst.

Crude oil prices surged more than 15% to above $110 per barrel, as ​the widening U.S.-Israeli war with Iran prompted some major Middle Eastern ‌oil producers to cut supplies amid fears of prolonged ⁠disruption to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Much of gold's price rise over the last 12 months was predicated on a dovish outlook for U.S. interest rates, but given the inflation risk presented by $100 per barrel oil, rate cuts are no longer a given and gold has repriced accordingly," Waterer said.

Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to hold rates steady at the end of its two-day meeting on March 18, per CME Group's FedWatch tool. The odds of a June hold, which were below 43% last week - ‌when the war began, climbed to more than 51%.

Non-yielding bullion ⁠tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment.

Meanwhile, Iran on Monday ​named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father, Ali Khamenei, as supreme leader, signalling that hardliners remain firmly in charge and further escalating tensions in the region.

Spot silver fell 1.3% to $84.42 per ounce, ​after losing over 5% ‌earlier in the session. Spot platinum lost 1.3% to $2,108.05 and palladium ⁠fell 2.4% to $1,586.75.