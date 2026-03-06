PARIS - World food prices ​rose ⁠in February after falling ‌for five straight months with ​higher cereal, meat and most ​vegetable oil prices ​outweighing declines in cheese and sugar, the ⁠United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday.

The FAO Food ​Price ‌Index, which ⁠tracks ⁠monthly changes in a basket of ​internationally traded ‌food commodities, ⁠averaged 125.3 points in February, up from 124.2 points in January.

The index was still 1% below its value a year earlier ‌and nearly 22% under its March ⁠2022 peak, ​reached after the start of the war in ​Ukraine.

(Reporting ‌by Sybille de ⁠La Hamaide; ​Editing by Alexandra Hudson)