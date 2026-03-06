Kuwait has begun ​cutting ⁠production at some ‌oil fields after running ​out of room to ​store its bottled-up ​crude, the Wall Street Journal ⁠reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The ​country, ‌which is ⁠a ⁠founding member of the ​Organization of ‌the Petroleum ⁠Exporting Countries is discussing limiting its production and refining capacity further, to just what it needs to cover ‌domestic consumption, the WSJ ⁠reported.

Reuters could not ​immediately verify the report.

(Reporting ​by ‌Chandni Shah in ⁠Bengaluru; ​Editing by Toby Chopra)