Kuwait has begun cutting production at some oil fields after running out of room to store its bottled-up crude, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The country, which is a founding member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is discussing limiting its production and refining capacity further, to just what it needs to cover domestic consumption, the WSJ reported.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)