DUBAI - The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) completed over 60 million communication engagements with its customers through the Tawasul system in 2025, reflecting the impact of digital governance in enhancing communication with customers and expanding the range of services delivered through the platform.

The achievement further strengthens service efficiency and improves the experience for service recipients, ensuring customer satisfaction and happiness, while raising the UAE’s status as a leader in service provision, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as its pioneering Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

The substantial volume of interaction highlights the pivotal role the Tawasul system plays with its 15 smart and digital channels, particularly after MoHRE announced the integration of AI into its Call Centre. Over 3.5 million incoming and outgoing calls were processed at the Centre, including calls managed by customer service agents and others via self-service options. The Centre also recounted a notable volume of video calls received via the digital platform, smart application, and WhatsApp channel, in addition to procedural services and reports.

The integration of artificial intelligence into Call Centre operations contributed to saving more than 6,200 working hours and reducing call review time by 50 percent, while increasing quality assurance sampling to 84 percent, compared to just 2 percent previously. This helped raise operational efficiency by 14 percent, enhancing customer experience and satisfaction, accelerating response times, and improving overall performance in line with innovation and competitiveness standards in government service delivery.

Additionally, it enhanced levels of transparency, privacy, and compliance, setting high standards in customer satisfaction and happiness metrics. It also met the UAE government’s standards for future services and quality-of-life requirements, reinforcing the country’s position among the best destinations for living, working, and investing in the world.

This forms part of an integrated governance framework that ensures process control and risk management, reinforcing the confidence of customers and employers while supporting sustainable institutional development in line with best government practices. The technological advancement also helps establish a progressive model of labour market resilience, enabling businesses and individuals to adapt quickly to economic and regulatory changes through flexible, proactive services that respond efficiently to market dynamics and support business continuity and sustainable growth.

Hussein Al Alili, Director of the Customer Voice Department at MoHRE, said the Tawasul system has become a fundamental pillar of the Ministry’s leadership in government service, playing an active role in accelerating and developing services, in line with a comprehensive vision to provide customer-centric facilities.

Al Alili affirmed the efficiency of the Tawasul system, highlighting the advanced level of integration that allows it to provide top-tier government and communication services to customers, in accordance with high standards of transparency, speed, efficiency, and reliability.

Tawasul offers privacy and inclusivity, which enhances service reliability, he explained, adding that the system stands as a practical example of the pivotal role of national human capital, supported by advanced digital readiness and the adoption of the latest technological and AI solutions to deliver optimal services. This supports the UAE’s ambitious leadership directions, and promotes flexibility and innovation as key pillars for achieving sustainable service development.

The Call Centre performance results also underlined the pivotal role of AI in enhancing operational efficiency and added value in the smart government environment. The Centre had implemented numerous innovative projects and initiatives in that regard, notably the text-to-speech feature, which improved the efficiency of the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) service, accelerated instant automated responses, reduced the time required to record messages, and processed around 340,000 calls automatically.

Digital channels recorded remarkable engagement throughout the year, with total interactions via email, chat, social media channels, and WhatsApp nearing 1.2 million. The Ministry also sent more than 33 million awareness notifications, including about 20 million emails, up to 9 million SMS messages, 4 million WhatsApp messages, and over 600,000 voice messages, in an effort to raise awareness about decisions and updates, enhance compliance, and reinforce proactive communication with customers.

Meanwhile, the Customer Voice system received about 400,000 requests, including feedback, suggestions, and requests for technical support, which reflects the growing culture of participation and direct communication between customers and the Ministry. Direct interactions also included organising 48 Customer Councils, as well as dozens of awareness sessions that engaged over 5,000 participants. These efforts served to enhance direct communication, involve customers in discussing challenges and proposing solutions.

Furthermore, the labour platforms of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation served around 156,000 customers.

On a related note, MoHRE sought to enhance transparency and make information available to establishments, and to that end, sent nearly 5 million account statements to establishments via multiple channels, including email and text messages, in addition to visual statements. Moreover, 4,000 account statement requests were received via the WhatsApp channel, which serves to ensure establishment owners are regularly informed about their data and transaction details.

As for the Premium Services provided to Diamond Tier establishments, the system recorded 77,400 incoming and outgoing communication engagements, in addition to over 71,000 proactive communication engagements with the owners of these establishments, initiated by account managers. Diamond Tier customers also enjoy priority in answering calls, processing paperwork, and addressing technical challenges, among other premium services designed to meet the needs of this category and ensure efficiency and flexibility.

Meanwhile, and in an effort to measure customer satisfaction and further develop services, a total of over 7.7 million engagements were performed as part of opinion polls across various channels, which served to provide a vast database to support decision-making and improve service quality.

The Tawasul system’s performance indicators for 2025 reflected advanced levels of quality and efficiency, where customer satisfaction with Call Centre services exceeded 91 percent, while services provided via various channels recorded a quality rate of over 85 percent, and the Service Level Agreement (SLA) feature posted an average performance of about 92.5 percent, reflecting the system’s readiness and ability to respond effectively to customer requirements.