MUSCAT: In celebration of International Women’s Day, Tech Oman has launched TechWoman, a new initiative dedicated to encouraging, supporting and highlighting the role of women in the technology sector.

The initiative aims to create a dynamic platform for women by organising events, seminars, workshops and meetups designed to empower women in technology.

Through TechWoman, Tech Oman seeks to inspire more women to pursue careers in the tech field while supporting those already in it to grow, connect and lead.

“Technology thrives on diversity of ideas and perspectives. With the launch of TechWoman, we aim to create a platform that encourages more women to participate, lead and innovate in the technology sector. By providing opportunities for engagement, learning and collaboration, we hope to inspire the next generation of women technologists and contribute to a stronger and more inclusive technology community in Oman,” said Tariq al Barwani, President of Tech Oman.

The initiative will bring together technology professionals, entrepreneurs, students and aspiring innovators, providing them with opportunities to share knowledge, build networks and showcase their achievements in Oman’s technology ecosystem.

A series of programmes, networking sessions and knowledge-sharing events will be rolled out throughout the year, welcoming women from across Oman who are passionate about shaping the future of technology.

Women working in or interested in technology, both Omani and expatriates living in the country, are invited to join the TechWoman initiative. Registration is free and available through www.techoman.om.

