RAK Ceramics, a global leader in ceramics and porcelain manufacturing, has selected global technology giant SAP SE to deploy an enterprise-wide digital transformation accelerated through the adoption of RISE with SAP.

The program will establish end-to-end process integration across the company's 55 entities, creating a unified cloud platform that supports operations in more than 150 countries.

The project addresses the complexity of operating multiple entities across fragmented systems by consolidating them onto a core cloud platform of SAP Business Suite that includes SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud, SAP Integrated Business Planning, and SAP SuccessFactors powered by SAP Business AI. SAP Integrated Business Planning will be adopted across three key areas: sales and operations, response and supply, and demand planning, alongside SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and cloud payroll. By upgrading to a modern cloud environment, RAK Ceramics gains greater visibility and improved operational control, as well as a system designed to adapt as new technologies and business requirements emerge.

Abdallah Massaad, CEO, RAK Ceramics, said: “Selecting SAP solutions reflects our focus on strengthening how we operate and ensuring technology supports long-term growth. Consolidating global operations across RAK Ceramics onto a unified cloud platform will deliver greater transparency and control across the business. By adopting Clean Core principles and decustomisation, we will create an agile infrastructure that can adapt to change over time. This foundation will enable us to introduce advanced capabilities, including AI, and empower our 12,000 employees with real-time data and integrated processes to better serve our customers.”

RAK Ceramics will implement various SAP solutions to enable more efficient management of resources across the enterprise over five years, supported by a cloud environment designed to improve efficiency and decision-making at scale. With AI-powered ERP, the company is positioned to progressively introduce intelligent automation across the enterprise. SAP Integrated Business Planning further strengthens forecasting, inventory management, and working capital efficiency, supporting resilient and responsive supply chains worldwide.

Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director, SAP UAE, commented: “RAK Ceramics is demonstrating how manufacturers can simplify complex environments globally and build a digital foundation that supports scale and consistency. The deployment of SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud, Integrated Business Planning, and SuccessFactors will provide enhanced visibility and governance required to manage operations worldwide more effectively. By applying Clean Core principles, the company will reduce technical debt and establish a platform that can evolve as business and market requirements change, supporting its next phase of growth.”

Zeineddine added that RAK Ceramics is also exploring SAP Business AI capabilities, including Joule and SAP’s expanding portfolio of embedded AI use cases. SAP’s Business AI roadmap currently includes more than 350 embedded AI use cases available across its applications, with the portfolio expected to grow to over 1,000 use cases, alongside more than 40 AI agents designed to support role-based automation and decision-making across business functions.

