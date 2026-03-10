EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has announced the launch of the first-of-class (FOC) BR71 MK II Combattante corvette, NRA Ekuikui II, under a landmark EUR 1 billion contract for the Angolan Navy. Launched in Cherbourg, France, the FOC BR71 MK II vessel was designed and constructed by CMN, a world-renowned naval shipbuilding group specialising in the design, engineering, and construction of naval and commercial vessels, and mega yachts.

EDGE Group entity Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding (ADSB) has already delivered six 12-metre and one of five 16-metre high-speed interceptors. The vessels form part of the Angolan Navy’s modern fleet and advanced capabilities, supporting critical maritime surveillance and national security objectives.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said, “Through close collaboration with CMN and other international partners, we are achieving major milestones for the Angolan Navy at a rapid pace. Having signed the contract just two years ago, the first 71-metre corvette has already been launched, and advanced interceptor vessels have been delivered. Two additional corvettes will follow, one to be built by CMN and the other by Abu Dhabi Ship Building in Abu Dhabi following a transfer of technology. This momentum reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to strengthening Angola’s maritime security.”

EDGE entity ANAVIA is also integrating the Swiss-designed HT-100 NAVAL unmanned helicopter on the BR71 MK II Combattante corvettes. Equipped with electro-optic/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, two HT-100 NAVAL unmanned aerial systems (UASs) will be assigned to each corvette. The UASs will be fully integrated with the vessels' combat management systems.

Ishan Sahgal, Founder and Co-CEO of ANAVIA, said, “We are delivering a proven force multiplier for maritime surveillance to the Angolan Navy. In addition to the advanced performance and reliability of the HT-100, we are also providing a custom-made control station and integrated logistics support and training.”

The second BR71 MK II Combattante is under construction by ADSB in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and the third is being built by CMN NAVAL in Cherbourg, France. The launch of the FOC corvette is the latest development in the ongoing security partnership between Angola and the UAE.

In October last year, EDGE signed a letter of intent with the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Angola to deploy a comprehensive border security programme.