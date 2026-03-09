Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population signed a memorandum of understanding with Roche Diagnostics to establish a national digital pathology network, aimed at enhancing diagnostic capabilities and speeding up cancer detection across Egypt.

The agreement was signed at the Egyptian Center for Disease Control (EGYCDC) in the presence of Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Health Minister. The memorandum was signed on behalf of the ministry by Mohamed Hassani, Assistant Minister for Health Initiatives, and by Moataz Nassef, Chairman of Roche Egypt Diagnostics.

Abdel Ghaffar described the initiative as a strategic step towards precision medicine and digital diagnostics, providing a nationwide digital infrastructure to improve diagnostic accuracy and support better treatment planning.

The first phase will cover seven key locations, including the EGYCDC, the Egyptian Center for Medical Research at Ain Shams University, Nasser Institute Hospital, the ministry’s central laboratories, and specialised oncology centres in Sohag, Kafr El-Sheikh, and Beheira.

The network will convert pathology samples into digital images that can be analysed using artificial intelligence, helping bridge geographic gaps between patients and medical specialists.

The minister noted that the presidential Women’s Health Initiative had already reduced the average time from suspected diagnosis to treatment from 270 days to 49 days, with a future target of 28 days. Digital pathology tools could increase diagnostic accuracy to around 92%, compared with approximately 85% using traditional methods.

Moataz Nassef said the agreement reflects Roche Egypt’s long-term partnership with the ministry to advance diagnostic technologies and strengthen the healthcare system.

Thomas Baumgartner, Deputy Head of Mission at the Swiss Embassy in Egypt, highlighted that the initiative underscores growing Egypt-Switzerland cooperation in healthcare innovation and strengthens the country’s diagnostic capabilities.

