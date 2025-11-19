The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) has released the Global Wellness Economy Monitor 2025, revealing significant growth in the global wellness market, which reached $6.8 trillion in 2024—doubling since 2013 and growing by 7.9% from 2023.

Key findings include:

The wellness market has surpassed pre-pandemic levels across all sectors.

The fastest-growing areas are wellness estate (19.5% growth) and mental wellness (12.4% growth) from 2019 to 2024.

(19.5% growth) and (12.4% growth) from 2019 to 2024. Workplace wellness is the only sector experiencing decline, with a 1.5% drop in spending.

is the only sector experiencing decline, with a drop in spending. North America , Middle East-North Africa , and Europe are leading regional growth.

, , and are leading regional growth. The wellness industry is now larger than major sectors like sports, tourism, and pharmaceuticals, and is expected to grow to $10 trillion by 2029, driven by trends such as an aging population and increased focus on prevention and longevity.

Overall, wellness is projected to make up 7.1% of global GDP by 2029, indicating a robust trajectory for future growth.

“Now that the wellness economy has fully recovered from the pandemic, we can see how unstoppable it is as a consumer trend, and also how much the future growth has been accelerated by our pandemic experiences,” said Katherine Johnston, GWI senior research fellow. “There’s been a sea change in consumer mindsets, with prevention, mental health, social connection, the impacts of our living environments, and nature becoming dramatically more important all over the world. These shifts are fuelling growth across all wellness sectors––from wellness real estate and mental wellness to hot springs and social bathing to more sophisticated preventative medical-wellness solutions.”

