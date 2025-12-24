Technical movements signaled by Mubasher Trade Research indicate that the stock of North Cairo Mills has reached a historic peak at EGP 155.56 in addition to experiencing a natural corrective movement within the upward trend in recent trading.

The price opened the 24 December 2025 session with a noticeable rise and is now attempting to break through a downward trend line, which supports the current buying power.

Mubasher Trade Research noted that to return to a short-term positive outlook, the stock must stabilize above EGP 132.00 in line with an increase in trading volumes which supports the opportunity for the price to rise and target the level of EGP 137.20. If the price succeeds in surpassing this level, the next target will be EGP 144.40 that will be followed by the EGP 152 level.

On the other hand, if the price fails to break through the resistance, it will resume trading within the sideways range between the support level of EGP 111.30 and the resistance at EGP 117.90.

The stock remains backed at the level of EGP 111 as the first important support area that must be maintained to prevent any medium-term declines.

Price Movement Summary

The stock of North Cairo Mills started 2025 with weak trading volumes, which pushed the price to move within a sideways range from January to May.

Starting from June, the stock witnessed a notable rise amid higher trading volumes, achieving a historic peak in October at EGP 155.56.

However, the stock faced selling pressures from November to December.

Important Note: This analysis relies solely on the principles and tools of technical analysis and reflects a purely analytical perspective that may vary depending on different reading and assessment methods. What is stated in this report should not be considered a direct recommendation to buy or sell, nor an invitation to make any investment decisions; it is for monitoring and study purposes only. Investment decisions are the sole responsibility of the investor based on their financial situation and personal goals.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).