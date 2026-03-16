Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Sunday, as the EGX30 index fell by 1.85% to 45,926.93 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also retreated by 1.62% to 4,936.57 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV fell by 0.76% to 5,303.64 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX70 index closed the session lower by 1.26% at 12,543.56 points and by 1.33% at 17,551.2 points, respectively.

A total of 1.015 billion shares were exchanged over 139,169 transactions at a value of EGP 4.987 billion, while the market cap hit EGP 3.236 trillion.

Individuals accounted for 78.89% of trading transactions, whereas institutions equaled 21.1%.

Egyptians took over with 91.67%, while foreign and Arab investors represented 5.23% and 3.1%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 180.910 million and EGP 258.275 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 439.185 million.