Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early ​trade on Monday ⁠after Washington announced a maritime blockade on traffic to and from ‌Iranian ports after weekend talks with Tehran failed to reach a deal to end ​the war.

The U.S. move, aimed at putting pressure on Iran, leaves a fragile ceasefire hanging ​in the ​balance. The U.S. Central Command said U.S. forces would begin implementing the blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports ⁠at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) on Monday.

Dubai's main share index dropped 1.8%, dragged by a 3.2% fall in top lender Emirates NBD and a 2.9% decrease in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Among other stocks, budget airliner Air Arabia retreated ​3.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, ‌the index ⁠lost 1%, with ⁠Aldar Properties shedding 1.9%, while Abu Dhabi Ship Building was down 3.2%.

The Qatari index was ​down 0.3% in choppy trade, hit by a 1.3% ‌fall in the Gulf's biggest lender by ⁠assets, Qatar National Bank.

Maritime transport company Qatar Gas Transport fell 0.6%.

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia - which has been shielded from much of the regional disruption due to its ability to reroute oil exports - edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.7% rise in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco.

Brent crude futures were up 7.3% at $102 a barrel, gaining more than 40% since the war disrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday ‌it had restored the East-West pipeline to its full pumping ⁠capacity of about 7 million barrels per day, ​days after assessing damage to energy infrastructure from attacks during the Iran conflict. A Reuters analysis showed the kingdom also benefited from firmer oil prices, with estimated ​March oil ‌revenue rising year on year.

Egyptian bourse was closed for ⁠a public holiday.

(Reporting by Ateeq ​Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Eileen Soreng)