The audited report showed that gross earnings rose from N1.04 trillion in 2024 to N1.52 trillion in 2025, an increase of 45.6 percent. Interest and similar incomes had grown by 38.7 percent from N803.1 billion in 2024 to N1.11 trillion in 2025. Fees and commission incomes also rose by 44.7 percent from N78.4 billion to N113.4 billion. The bank recorded net profit after tax of N242.4 billion in 2025.

The bank’s balance sheet emerged stronger with total assets rising by 18.6 percent to N10.46 trillion in 2025 as against N8.82 trillion in 2024. Customer deposits increased by 16.1 percent from N5.94 trillion to N6.89 trillion, reflecting continued franchise strength and an improved funding profile.

Net loans and advances meanwhile declined by 2.4 percent to N4.28 trillion in 2025 as against N4.39 trillion in 2024, attributable to customers paying down on their mature obligations.

The bank had in 2025 strengthened its capital position, with eligible capital rising to N561 billion, above the regulatory minimum of N500 billion for banks with international authorisation. In addition, capital adequacy had remained robust, with Capital Adequacy Ratio of 30.94 percent by December 2025 as against 23.47 percent by December 2024.

Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said the first quarter 2026 results reinforced the bank’s strong and resilient business model.

She noted that with the remarkable success of its recapitalisation programme and continuing expansion, Fidelity Bank has entered a new era of growth and impressive returns.

“We are on a stronger footing and confident that we will set new growth records that are reflective of our legacy and the future we are working on,” Onyeali-Ikpe said.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

