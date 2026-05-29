Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s stock market advanced this week as investors increased exposure to banking shares, supported by confidence in the country’s long-term economic growth prospects, an analyst said.

Market sentiment remained relatively positive despite ongoing regional uncertainty, with strong energy revenues, infrastructure spending, and stable corporate fundamentals continuing to support investor appetite on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE).

QSE Index recorded moderate gains during the trading week, supported by buying activity in the banking, telecommunications, and industrial sectors. Market participants said investor confidence remained relatively firm despite ongoing regional geopolitical developments and cautious global market conditions.

Analysts noted that Qatar’s strong fiscal position, supported by energy revenues and government spending on

infrastructure and economic diversification projects, continued to underpin market stability.

“The Qatari market has shown resilience compared to several regional peers this week,” financial analyst

Omar N, told The Peninsula. “Investors remain encouraged by strong corporate fundamentals, particularly within the banking and energy-linked sectors.”

According to market observers, banking stocks continued to attract institutional investors due to stable earnings expectations, healthy liquidity conditions, and expectations of continued credit growth in the domestic economy.

“Qatar’s banking sector remains one of the market’s strongest pillars,” Omar said.

“The sector continues to benefit from robust capitalisation levels, stable government-related deposits, and relatively healthy loan demand from both public and private sectors.”

Industrial and petrochemical shares also saw increased investor interest during the week as global energy prices remained relatively supported amid supply concerns linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Omar said, “Energy market stability is indirectly supporting sentiment on the Qatar Stock Exchange. Investors view Qatar as relatively well-positioned because of its strong LNG exports and fiscal buffers.”

Telecommunications and real estate stocks also contributed to market gains, with traders pointing to improving investor appetite for defensive and dividend-paying shares.

Market activity remained relatively balanced, with retail investors showing selective participation while institutional investors continued focusing on fundamentally strong companies with stable earnings visibility. Analysts said foreign investor participation remained cautious but stable, with global investors continuing to monitor regional geopolitical developments, US interest rate expectations, and broader emerging market trends.

“While there is still caution in the market due to external uncertainties, Qatar continues to be viewed as one of the more stable investment destinations in the region,” Omar said.

Analysts also highlighted that expectations surrounding Qatar’s long-term economic diversification plans and continued government investment programs are helping maintain investor confidence despite periodic market volatility.

Omar further added, “The market is benefiting from strong macroeconomic fundamentals and relatively healthy corporate earnings. Investors are increasingly focusing on long-term growth opportunities rather than short-term geopolitical concerns.”

Looking ahead, analysts expect investor sentiment to remain cautiously optimistic in the coming weeks, with attention likely to focus on global oil price movements, regional developments, and upcoming corporate earnings announcements.

Experts believe that Qatar’s strong sovereign position, expanding LNG production capacity, and ongoing infrastructure projects are expected to continue supporting the overall outlook for the country’s capital markets throughout this year.

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