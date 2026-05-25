Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) began the trading week on a strong bullish note, reflecting renewed investor confidence and positive market momentum. The benchmark QSE index recorded a remarkable surge of 327.01 points, or 3.15%, to close at 10,706.70 points yesterday, marking one of the market’s strongest daily gains in recent sessions.

Earlier, the general index had also ended Thursday’s trading in positive territory, rising by 26.99 points, or 0.26%, to settle at 10,379.69 points, signaling continued stability and optimism in the Qatari financial market.

The impressive rally was supported by increased buying activity from both local and foreign investors.

The strong corporate earnings, stable economic policies, and growing confidence in Qatar’s economic outlook contributed significantly to the upward trend. The positive performance also reflects the resilience of Qatar’s economy amid global market uncertainties and fluctuating oil prices.

Investors appeared encouraged by expectations of stronger economic growth, government-backed development projects, and improving business conditions in the country.

Trading activity witnessed noticeable growth in terms of both volume and value, indicating heightened market participation and investor enthusiasm.

During yesterday’s session the volume of shares traded stood at 222.089 million from 128.262 million on Thursday and the value of shares reached QR533.970m from QR367.923m on May 21, as a result of implementing 25,913 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 52 companies rose, while the prices of two companies decreased, and five companies maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalisation reached QR640.680bn, compared to the last trading session, which amounted to QR620.934bn. The indices of all seven sectors ended in green zone yesterday.

QSE Total Return Index gained 3.15% to 26,457.61, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 3.01 percent to 5,390.94 points and QSE All Share Index rose 3.10 percent to 4,162.52 points.

The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, transportation, real estate, insurance, telecoms and consumer goods and services gained 3.55%, 3.38%, 4.13%, 3.58%, 0.67%, 0.97%, and 0.97% respectively.

The top gainers in yesterday’s trade were Mesaieed, Qatar Cinema and Film Distributing, Barwa, Qatar Navigation, and QNB increasing 9.2%, 7.8%, 5.5%, 4.7% and 4.6% respectively. While Al Mahhar Holding Company, and Islamic Insurance were the top decliners as they declined by 0.3%, 0.1% respectively.

The bullish momentum seen at the start of the week is expected to further strengthen market sentiment and attract additional investment into the QSE in the coming sessions.

The Qatar Stock Exchange index closed last week’s trading down by 1.08 percent, losing 113.58 points to settle at 10,379 points compared to the previous week, under pressure from five sectors.

The insurance sector recorded the largest decline at 2.71 percent, while the telecommunications sector achieved the highest gains with a growth of 0.19 percent.

QSE indices serve as a vital benchmark for investors, market participants, and listed companies, functioning as a key tool for measuring market performance across various

sectors.

Despite caution dominating global markets due to geopolitical developments, the QSE stands out as one of the most stable markets in the region, benefiting from a strong domestic economy and solid financialfundamentals.

Recently, the net profit of the companies listed on the QSE were announced which reached QR12.763bn in the first quarter of this year. The gains were supported by the real estate, insurance and telecom sectors.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

