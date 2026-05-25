Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closedtoday at 7,709.11 points, marking an increase of 77.4 points, or 3.260%,compared to the last trading session, which closed at 7,631.70 points.

The total trading value reached RO 63,818,957, representing a rise of 18% from the previous trading session, which recorded RO 54,079,791.

Accordingto the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization went up by0.456% from the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 36.96 billion.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases valued at RO 11,158,000, accounting for 17.48% oftotal trading activity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 8,164,000, or 12.79%.Net non-Omani investment increased by RO 2,994,000, representing a 4.69% rise.

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