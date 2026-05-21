Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index recorded a 0.04 percent increase at the start of Wednesday's trading session, gaining 4.39 points to rise to 10,422 points compared to the close of the previous session, supported by gains in three sectors.

Figures released by QSE showed positive performance in the Consumer Goods and Services sector, which rose by 0.65 percent, the Transportation sector by 0.18 percent and the Banks and Financial Services sector by 0.02 percent.

In contrast, performance was negative in the Real Estate sector, which declined by 0.03 percent, the Industrial sector by 0.05 percent, the Telecommunications sector by 0.23 percent and the Insurance sector by 1.05 percent.

At 10:00 AM, QSE recorded 3,079 transactions valued at QAR 348.123 million, distributed over 23.229 million shares.

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